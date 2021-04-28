Feds execute search warrant at Rudy Giuliani’s NYC home: AP source

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani speaks during a news conference at the Republican National Committee headquarters in Washington on Nov. 19, 2020. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)

NEW YORK — Federal investigators executed a search warrant at Rudy Giuliani’s Manhattan residence, a law enforcement source told the Associated Press on Wednesday.

The former New York City mayor has been under investigation for several years over his business dealings in Ukraine. Details of the reasons for the search were not immediately available.

The official who confirmed the execution of the search warrant did not have approval to speak publicly about an ongoing investigation and spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity.

A message left for Giuliani’s lawyer wasn’t immediately returned.