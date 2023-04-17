NEW YORK (PIX11) — The federal government is supplying New York City with $60 million in funding to help address homelessness. Several community groups are receiving grants and vouchers to help speed up the process of housing homeless New Yorkers.

This is the second round of funding from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. The $60 million was granted to a program called the New York City Continuum of Care. The program focuses on domestic violence victims, human trafficking and veterans. Housing advocates say it will save lives and help move thousands of people into permanent housing.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Forty-seven-year-old Naitram No said getting her new affordable apartment gave her a new life. No said her studio apartment at the Prince George, which is run by a nonprofit called Breaking Ground, actually saved her life. Originally from Guyana, No said she escaped from sexual violence and for four years struggled in New York City’s shelter system. She said those were very dark days, but she is now living her dream life.

No is one of 415 formerly homeless and low-income people who live there. She was in the ballroom of the Prince George when a $60 million check was presented to the city and several community groups. $11.9 million of that funding is going to Breaking Ground.

PIX11 News first met Brenda Rosen, Breaking Ground’s CEO and president, back in 2021. Now, Rosen hopes that with this new funding her organization can open up 1,200 more apartments over the next five years.