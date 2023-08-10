NEW YORK (PIX11) — After months of pleading with the federal government for help with the migrant crisis, the feds may finally be getting the message.

About 100,000 migrants have come to town over the last year, more than 57,000 of which are still being cared for by the city. Wednesday Mayor Eric Adams projected the cost of that care could reach $12 billion if nothing changes.

Late Thursday, President Biden indirectly responded by making migrant aid to municipalities part of a sweeping spending package of up to $40 Billion that is mainly focused on the war in Ukraine and disaster relief.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-NY, confirmed migrant relief is part of the deal, but details are still being worked out. His staff said he was fighting for more than the $100 Million NYC got during the last round of similar funding.

But many Democrats want the President to go further.

“We are saying to the Biden Administration we know that Republicans are not willing partners in coming up with solutions, and the desire to resolve this crisis,” said Rep. Nydia Velazquez (D) Queens and Brooklyn. “The administration has to use every authority under its power.”

Velazquez spoke after touring the Roosevelt.

The New York congressional delegation has of late been pressuring the White House, which just within the last few days has put officials on the ground.

But it’s unclear how quickly these meetings and tours of some of the roughly 200 emergency migrant centers might result in action, including expedited working papers for migrants.