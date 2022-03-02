NEW YORK (PIX11) — Police arrested a Bronx man on hate crime charges shortly after he was released without bail in a feces attack on the subway, officials said.

Frank Abrokwa, 37, was originally arrested on Feb. 28 on charges of forcible touching, menacing, disorderly conduct and harassment. He allegedly smeared feces on a woman’s face as she sat on a bench in the East 241st Street subway station on Feb. 21.

“S–t happens. Haha,” Abrokwa said after his arrest, according to the criminal complaint. “This is a s—ty situation. Haha.”

Abrokwa was arraigned on that case and then released without bail, but police quickly arrested him again on Tuesday around 12:15 a.m. His second arrest, on charges of harassment and menacing as as hate crime, were in connection with a Brooklyn incident.

The Bronx District Attorney’s Office had requested bail in Abrokwa’s case, a spokesperson said. Supervised release “was denied as well since the defendant had an open ICARD for a hate crime case in Brooklyn. He was picked up to be taken to Brooklyn thereafter.”

The Bronx man allegedly spat on and made anti-Jewish statements to a victim in Brooklyn on Sep. 9. The alleged hate crime and feces incident are two of just dozens of cases involving Abrokwa , sources said. He has 44 prior arrests.