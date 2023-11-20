NEW YORK (PIX11) – The FDR Drive’s southbound lanes were shut down Monday morning after a truck struck an overpass.

Drivers are being diverted off FDR Drive to 96th Street. Debris can be seen littering the roadway.

The southbound delays are going back up towards the George Washington Bridge. Travelers are encouraged to avoid the area if possible.

Erin Pflaumer is a digital content producer from Long Island who has covered both local and national news since 2018. She joined PIX11 in 2023. See more of her work here.