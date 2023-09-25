NEW YORK (PIX11) – FDNY officials are expected to hold a news conference Monday to announce that the number of firefighters who have died from 9/11-related illnesses is now equal to the number of firefighters who died during the Sept. 11 terror attack at the World Trade Center.

The recent deaths of FDNY/EMT Hilda Vannata and FDNY firefighter Robert Fulco marked the 342 and 343 deaths of FDNY members from 9/11-related illnesses, fire officials said. The department averages three or four deaths a month.

Thousands of firefighters still struggle with cancer and other illnesses related to 9/11, according to the FDNY. Some members have multiple cancers.

Officials stressed they need more funding to treat the sick department members. They asked the federal government for $2.6 billion last year and only got $600 million, according to FDNY Uniformed Firefighters Association President Andrew Ansbro.

“The number will continue to rise for us,” Ansbro said about the number of deaths.

