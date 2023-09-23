NEW YORK (PIX11) – A member of the FDNY was arrested on Friday for allegedly driving while intoxicated on Staten Island, police said.

Police officers from the 122-precinct responded to a vehicle collision at around 6:10 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers asked to see the credentials of the female driver. The driver refused to provide any documentation, sources stated. Police officers then attempted to arrest the driver, 30-year-old Stacey Cacho.

Cacho also refused to be arrested, police sources said.

Cacho an EMT for the FDNY was charged with resisting arrest, reckless endangerment, obstructing governmental administration, and driving while intoxicated; the NYPD said.

Cacho was off-duty at the time of the arrest.

