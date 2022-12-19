BROOKLYN (PIX11) — Brooklyn firefighter William Moon will be remembered at a Dec. 28 wake and laid to rest on Dec. 29, FDNY officials said Monday.

Moon suffered a fatal head injury when he fell 20 feet inside his firehouse while preparing for a training exercise on Dec. 12. Doctors determined Friday morning that Moon would not survive his injuries. His family made the decision to have Moon’s organs donated.

Moon is the 1,159th member of the FDNY to die in the line of duty, officials said.

His wake will be at East Islip’s Chapey Funeral Home on Dec. 28 from p.m. to 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. The funeral will be at Bay Shore’s St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church on Dec. 29 at 11 a.m.

Moon joined the FDNY in May of 2002 and spent nearly 20 years at a ladder company in Queens before transferring last January to Rescue 2, an elite unit that doesn’t just fight fires but also rescues window washers dangling from scaffolding and construction workers trapped in collapsed buildings.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.