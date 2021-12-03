FDNY hopeful died following ‘medical episode’ during training, department says

Probationary Firefighter Vincent Malveaux died following a medical incident he experienced during training, FDNY officials said. (Credit: FDNY)

NEW YORK — A probationary firefighter died Friday after experiencing a “medical episode” during training on Randall’s Island on Thursday, FDNY officials said.

The 31-year-old FDNY hopeful, Vincent Malveaux, was six weeks into his training, officials said. Prior to joining the Fire Academy, Malveaux served as an FDNY Emergency Medical Technician in the Bronx.

“We are devastated by his loss, and our entire city grieves together with his family, friends, and colleagues,” Mayor Bill de Blasio said.

Malveaux is the 1,154th member of the FDNY to die in the line-of-duty, officials said.

“This is a heartbreaking loss of a young man who chose a life of brave service to others” Fire Commissioner Daniel Nigro said in a statement. “Our entire department mourns the passing of this heroic individual who dedicated himself to saving lives.”