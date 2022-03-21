NEW YORK (PIX11) — It’s not a Dalmatian, but the FDNY acquired two robot dogs.

The NYPD previously came under fire for their use of a similar device. Spot Explorer, created by Boston Dynamics, will be used by the FDNY to “ perform investigations that would be too dangerous for members to enter,” an agency official said.

“ This system is capable of the mitigation of a chemical dispersal device, radiological debris and will deploy relatively quickly ahead of Haz-Mat responders in these situations to gather useful data for response,” according to the FDNY.

The department already uses some tracked and wheeled robots, but Spot is especially good at working on rough and uneven terrain, according to the FDNY. It works well on subway train tracks.

The two Spot robots will be operated by the F DNY Command Tactical Unit, officials said. Each one costs $75,000. Training in using them has begun.

FDNY Capt. Michael Leo told the New York Times the robots would save lives.

“The TV industry and the movie industry are hurting us in some ways because they often show pictures of robots that are weaponized, and then people think that’s how all robots are,” he told the New York Times.