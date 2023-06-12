BOERUM HILL, Brooklyn (PIX11) – A man who drowned while trying to save his daughter at a Jersey Shore beach on Friday was a 15-year veteran of the FDNY.

At Engine Company 226 in Boerum Hill, Brooklyn, Mark Batista, 39, was committed to a career of rescuing, and that’s exactly what he did last week while saving his daughter from the rough waters at Sylvania Avenue Beach in Avon-by-the-Sea.

On Friday morning, Batista’s daughter was pulled out into the ocean by a rip current near a jetty.

“We were walking back at about 8:20 [a.m.] from Belmar and saw all the helicopters and the Coast Guard and ships and jet skis moving back and forth,” witness Anna Fabiano told PIX11 News on Friday.

Rescue crews found Batista’s daughter and pulled her from the ocean. She was rushed to a hospital in unknown condition.

Over an hour later, Batista was found submerged in the water. He was rushed to the same hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Over the weekend, the FDNY released a statement:

“We are heartbroken to learn about the death of firefighter Mark Batista, who died Friday while swimming at the Jersey Shore. Firefighter Batista was a dedicated public servant who spent 15 years serving in the FDNY, as both an EMT and a firefighter. We join his family in mourning his tragic passing.”

Lifeguards were not on duty when Batista’s daughter went into the ocean. The Monmouth County Sheriff’s Office cautioned all visitors to only go in the water when lifeguards are on duty.