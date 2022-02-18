FDNY firefighter Jesse Gerhard, 33, died on Feb. 16, 2022, after experience a medical episode a day after responding to a house fire in Far Rockaway, Queens, fire officials say. (FDNY)

NEW YORK — Even after his death, FDNY’s Jesse Gerhard continued his legacy of helping New Yorkers as a tissue donor, LiveOnNY President and CEO Leonard Achan said on Friday.

Achan said that LiveOnNY, Gerhard’s family, as well as the FDNY and hospital partners will work together in handling the firefighter’s tissue donation.

“The donation could change the lives of as many as 50 to 75 people,” Achan said. Visually impaired individuals, as well as burn victims, dialysis patients and patients with musculoskeletal conditions, are among those who would benefit from Gerhard’s donation.

Gerhard, 33, died on Wednesday after suffering a medical episode at his Queens firehouse a day after battling a house fire, according to the FDNY.

“Firefighter Jesse Gerhard joins the growing list of thousands of NY organ and tissue donor heroes who will live on through their generosity to help others live on,” Achan said.