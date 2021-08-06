FDNY, EMS workers tentatively agree to new contract with NYC

NEW YORK — Over 4,500 FDNY employees are getting a raise in a new contract signed between their union and New York City.

Workers impacted by Friday’s agreement include EMTs, Paramedics, EMS Lieutenants and Captains, and Fire Protection Inspectors. The deal was made with Mayor de Blasio, OLR Commissioner Renee Campion and FDNY First Deputy Commissioner Laura Kavanaugh.

“Our emergency service workers are heroes who got New York City through the worst crisis in generations and continue to serve our city every day with honor,” said Mayor Bill de Blasio. “This agreement increases wages and will allow us to expand our incredible mental health pilot, which has already proven to be an effective way to handle non-violent mental health calls. I thank Commissioner Campion and Henry Garrido for their hard work in coming to this agreement.”

The union leaders are pleased with the deal as well.

“This is an important day for our first responders in Locals 2507 and 3621 who are getting the big raises they deserve,” said Henry Garrido, Executive Director, District Council 37, AFSCME. “These members were on the frontlines for COVID-19 helping New Yorkers in need. Our city could not have gotten through without them and we are so grateful for their service.”

The deal will also aim to improve recruitment and retention and expand the FDNY’s mental health response pilot program.

The agreement covers the period from June 29, 2018 through July 28, 2022, including a six-month contract extension. It includes productivity enhancements tied to increased work hours and the expansion of mental health responses. Under the agreement, a 6% mental health response differential will be provided to EMS employees who are trained and available to be deployed in the expanded version of the mental-health pilot program that pairs EMS workers with trained mental health professionals in response to non-violent mental health calls.

The terms of the agreement must be ratified by union membership.