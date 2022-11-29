NEW YORK (PIX11) — The face of the FDNY could be changing thanks to five new laws signed Monday that are aimed at promoting diversity and inclusion in the department.

Commissioner Laura Kavanagh, the first woman to head the department, joined PIX11 Morning News on Tuesday to discuss how the FDNY will comply with the laws and foster a more inclusive environment.

“I think if people can see themselves in the job, that is where we see change,” she said. “We see people signing up from communities that maybe didn’t know or didn’t think this job was available to them.”

Watch the full interview in the video player.