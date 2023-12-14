MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) – New York’s Bravest and Finest joined forces on Wednesday to ensure Santa made an appearance and brought toys to the Ronald McDonald House in New York City.

A firefighter from FDNY Engine 44 dressed as Santa and waved to the kids who could not come down from their rooms.

“I’ve been Santa for three years,” said one of New York’s Bravest. “I love coming here to see the kids. It lights up their face, and their smiles light up mine. If I can give a little hope to these kids and their families, I will do what I can.”

The NYPD’s 19th precinct also stopped by to donate toys to the kids staying at the Ronald McDonald House.

The event was captured and posted to the social media site X.

This is a long-standing tradition that has been going on with the Upper East Side firehouse for 25 years, according to a post X.

Matthew Euzarraga is a multimedia journalist from El Paso, Texas. He has covered local news and LGBTQIA topics in the New York City Metro area since 2021. He joined the PIX11 Digital team in 2023. You can see more of his work here.