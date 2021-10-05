Sgt. Ed Mullins, the president of the Sergeants Benevolent Association, center, speaks to the media outside of the Bronx Supreme Court after a police sergeant was indicted by a New York City grand jury on a murder charge on May 31, 2017. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

NEW YORK — FBI agents raided the headquarters of the NYPD Sergeants Benevolent Association Tuesday morning, Mayor Bill de Blasio said.

It was unclear why the FBI searched the SBA office, located on Worth Street in Lower Manhattan. De Blasio said the raid was part of an “ongoing investigation,” but declined to offer further details.

The SBA represents 13,000 active and retired sergeants of the NYPD.

The union’s president, Ed Mullins, has been a frequent and outspoken critic of de Blasio and NYPD leadership under his administration.

The mayor on Tuesday called Mullins “divisive,” but reiterated he did not know the details of the FBI’s invesigation.

“I don’t know the specifics and I don’t know who it’s directed at,” de Blasio said, but added: “We’ve seen some very destructive actions from the SBA.”

