FBI: Ex-NYPD spokesperson charged in Capitol insurrection

NEW YORK — A former spokesperson for the New York City Police Department has been charged with participating in the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

The FBI arrested Sara Carpenter on Tuesday on misdemeanor charges after she acknowledged entering the Capitol and taking video of the chaos. The 51-year-old also shook a tambourine as the siege unfolded.

Agents received an anonymous tip about Carpenter’s presence at the Capitol, according to court documents.

Carpenter’s defense attorney declined to comment on the charges.

The FBI said the Queens woman drove to Washington the night before the deadly riot.

The former NYPD spokesperson went to a rally in support of then President Donald Trump before the riot.

“Carpenter stated that at the rally point, she heard President Trump’s words on the jumbo televisions and speakers instructing people to rally back, not leave, and march to the Capitol,” court documents read.

She joined the crowds rushing to the Capitol and told the FBI she was trampled and pepper-sprayed when she left the Capitol building.