ORANGE COUNTY, N.Y. (PIX11) — A faulty tire may have contributed to the deadly bus crash in Orange County that killed two people and hurt 42 others Thursday afternoon, Gov. Kathy Hochul said.

A charter bus carrying 40 students and four adults from Farmingdale High School on Long Island to a band camp in Pennsylvania crashed on Interstate 84 just outside of Middletown at 1:12 p.m., police said.

Two adults were killed and five students were hospitalized in critical condition, officials said.

Gina Pellettiere, 43, and Beatrice Ferrari, 77, were identified by officials as the two people who died in the crash.

A preliminary investigation indicates that a faulty front tire likely contributed to the crash, Hochul said. However, the governor stressed that the crash is still under investigation.

“There are a lot of families who need some love tonight, and we extend that from 20 million New Yorkers who all know how much we cherish our children,” Hochul said. “Let’s keep them in our prayers this evening and as they recover from this horrific traumatic experience.”

Video taken from news helicopters showed the bus lying on its side in trees and shrubs yards off the road in the median between the westbound and eastbound sides of the highway. Hochul said the bus tumbled down a 50-foot ravine.

“Imagine the fear, the screams in the aftermath when these high school students – many of them freshmen – were surrounded by this chaos,” Hochul said. “But they endured, they were strong, and within 45 minutes … these young people and adults were brought to safety.”

The National Transportation Safety Board is sending a team to investigate the crash, U.S. Sen. Chuck Schumer said. Hochul said she sent the Division of Homeland Security to also help local authorities with the investigation.

I-84 is closed at exit 15 while authorities investigate the scene. It’s expected to remain closed for several hours.