NEW JERSEY (PIX11) — Belleville Police are investigating a 37-year-old father’s shooting death as a homicide.

According to the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office, the man and his young boy were both shot Sunday in the parking lot of an apartment complex on Mill Street.

The man was pronounced deceased at Clara Maass Medical Center at 3:15 p.m. The boy is expected to survive.

“We heard like a machine gun went off ten shots, like one after another,” said Hilda Gonzalez, a longtime neighbor.

Gonzalez said she has never experienced anything like this in Belleville.

“I’ve been here since 2001 and never, ever, ever.”