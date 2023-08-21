BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) – A father was arrested and charged after his three children were critically injured in an apartment fire in Brownsville on Sunday, officials said.

Anthony Halliburton, 37, was charged with three counts each of abandonment of a child and endangering the welfare of a child.

Firefighters found the children — ages 8, 5, and 4 — unconscious inside the building at 383 Livonia Ave. Officials said they were alone when the blaze broke out around 11 a.m.

“There was a pretty heavy fire condition inside,” said Chief of Department John Hodgens. “They found two of the children in the living room and one they found right behind the door. They were all unconscious. They had to go to work quickly to get them out and get them over to EMS and the paramedics who gave advanced life-saving care, and that’s why they’re alive today.”

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

