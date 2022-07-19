MORRIS PARK, the Bronx (PIX11) — Clean-up continued across New York City Tuesday following fast and furious bursts of rain Monday night.

It opened a sinkhole on Radcliffe Avenue in the Bronx that swallowed a van. “I came down the block and saw the collapse of the street,” said Frank Bastone.

Bastone has just arrived back to his childhood home where his parents still live. He said flooding in the neighborhood is not too common, but aging infrastructure has started to give way under increasing pressure from climate change.

Most neighbors told PIX11 News about another recent sinkhole up the block.

“They really need to be looking at the sewer pipes down here because they’re old, and they have to fix that,” Bastone said. “Fixing this is going to be OK, but it’s not going to last long. It’s going to happen again if they don’t fix these old sewer pipes that are underneath these streets.”

Across the five boroughs, pockets of rain seem to be getting more common and are creating more issues. Video shows the Dyckman Street subway stop in Inwood getting the worst of it this time.

A nearby co-op shared a video of basement flooding for the third time in a year. The vice president of the Building Association said there have not been issues for 80 years.

MTA officials said they have been focused on resilience, especially since the deadly flooding almost a year ago from the remnants of Hurricane Ida — from basics like keeping debris clear of drains — to big pumping and flood wall projects.