EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (PIX11) — Fans of all ages are cheering for New Jersey native Tommy DeVito. The 25-year-old rookie was the starting quarterback Monday Night for the Giants – his first primetime start.

It was on his home turf in New Jersey at the Meadowlands.

DeVito still lives with his parents in Cedar Grove. Monday night, fans and friends of Tommy DeVito and his family packed into The Grasshopper and Lombardi’s Bar and Restaurant to watch the game.

“I actually coached Tommy DeVito in T-ball with my daughter when he was seven years old, so he’s like a favorite of mine. The kids got a lot of heart, a good kid,” Dan Mauriello, who was watching at Lombardi’s, told PIX11 News,

At the Grasshopper, manager Ryan Fitzpatrick said DeVito’s father is the family plumber, and he remembers throwing around a baseball while DeVito was tossing around the football. Fitzpatrick recently added a “Tommy DeVito Chicken Cutlet” sandwich to his menu. However, he told PIX11 News that DeVito orders a sliced steak sandwich “once a week, every week.”

“It’s very exciting. How many people get this opportunity, and he’s not messing it up,” Anthony Oranges, who works with DeVito’s father, said.