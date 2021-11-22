Fan attacks pro wrestler inside Barclays Center at WWE Raw show

NEW YORK, NY – AUGUST 23: Seth Rollins celebrates his victory over John Cena at the WWE SummerSlam 2015 at Barclays Center of Brooklyn on August 23, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by JP Yim/Getty Images)

Warning: Videos in links may contain graphic language.

BROOKLYN — Shocking video posted to social media shows a fan barrel into WWE superstar Seth Rollins during Monday night’s Barclays Center event.

The move was something more likely seen in the ring, but instead, the fan sprinted seemingly out of nowhere and hurled at the wrestler, tackling him to the ground.

Videos show the mans legs wrapped around the wrestler’s head for a brief moment before WWE referees and security staff apprehended the attacker.

NYPD officials told PIX11 News the suspect was taken into custody and charges were pending.