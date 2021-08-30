FORDHAM HEIGHTS, the Bronx — The family of a man fatally shot by police in the Bronx is distraught over his death, blaming the NYPD for killing an innocent, unarmed man.

“He didn’t have a firearm. His hands were up and cops still chose to be reckless,” Michael Rosado’s wife and family said.

However, PIX11 News obtained surveillance video that tells a different story.

Video shows a group of people arguing in front of a bodega at the corner of Valentine Avenue and 180th Street in the Fordham Heights neighborhood around 4:30 a.m. Sunday.

The argument escalates, and you can see Rosado fire shots in the air.

Two off-duty NYPD officers heard the shots and responded. The 24-year-old fired shots at the officers before being shot, video shows.

The gunman was struck in the torso and dropped his weapon. His father then picked up the gun and also began firing at the officers, authorities said.

Michael Rosado was taken to the hospital where he died, police said.

Police said at least eight rounds were fired at the officers.

City councilmember and Democratic candidate for Bronx Borough President Vanessa Gibson also watched the video confirming the narrative.

The community, however, said the outcome should have been different.

Rafael Rosado has at least 60 prior arrests and is now charged in the shooting.

Authorities said the officers identified themselves and repeatedly ordered the men to put their weapons down.

Both sides agreed the shooting was a tragedy, but it could have been a lot worse.