LONG ISLAND, N.Y. (PIX11) – A Brentwood family was rescued after their boat capsized in the Long Island Sound Monday night, officials said.

Suffolk County police responded to a call around 8:30 p.m. A 17-year-old boy told police the boat he was on with his family was taking on water in the Sound off of Northport.

Officials said by the time officers arrived, the 14-foot skiff was completely underwater. The family was treading water and the 17-year-old used a flashlight on his cellphone to help Marine Bureau officers find them, officials said.

Officials said within 10 minutes of the initial call, all four family members were pulled safely from the water. Only two were wearing life vests, according to authorities.