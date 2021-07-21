Family reacts as mom pushed down subway stairs remains hospitalized

The family of a 58-year-old woman attacked inside of a Manhattan subway station and pushed down a flight of stairs in an attempted robbery spoke out Wednesday night as she remains hospitalized.

“I wish she would wake up,” her son told PIX11 in a phone interview. “I just believe this is a dream.”

The woman remains at Bellevue Hospital in a coma, her family said.

“All of us are heartbroken and shocked by how the events have turned out,” the said in a statement. “We ask that you help us in this time of need for a family who moved across the world to try to make a better life.”

According to the NYPD, the 58-year-old victim and her 22-year-old son were walking up the stairs at the Canal Street N train station around 9:40 a.m. Saturday when the suspect grabbed the man’s book bag.

The mother and son fell down the stairs and the suspect fled the station, police said.

The woman suffered severe head injuries and was rushed to a hospital in critical condition, police said.

Kyaw Zaw Hein, who started a GoFundMe for the family, said on the fundraising page that the victim may not wake up and could die of organ failure.

“We are now just waiting and worrying about what happens next,” Hein wrote.

The NYPD released surveillance images of the suspect Saturday night.

