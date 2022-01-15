Family of slain Burger King cashier hold vigil in her memory: ‘I just want justice’

EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — The family of Kristal Bayron-Nieves held a vigil Saturday night, one day after the suspect who killed the 19-year-old woman was arrested.

Several family members, including her mother, were so overcome with grief they could barely speak. She turned to speak to the media, with tears flowing freely.

“I just want justice,” she said. “I hope that my daughter is the last one.”

Winston Glynn, the 30-year-old man arrested in the murder, previously worked at the same store, but did not know Nieves.

Police said Glynn killed her even after she complied and handed over the money that he asked for.

“The family is relieved because the person that did this has been caught,” Nieves’ aunt said Saturday.

Coworkers said Nieves expressed concerns over working the 11 p.m. to 7 a.m. shift, and asked to be taken off the shift because she was worried for her own safety. Samantha Martinez, one of Nieves’ coworker, spoke about the overnight working conditions at the restaurant.

“We really don’t have any safety in here that guarantees our safety,” she said, describing a lack of security as one issue.

PIX11 News learned that JetBlue will offer Nieves’ family help with travel to Puerto Rico, where her funeral is being held.