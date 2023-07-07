NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. (PIX11) — A 37-year-old man Jerrel Garris is on life support after he was shot by a New Rochelle Police Officer on Monday. Now his family is demanding answers and accountability.

The encounter began when New Rochelle Police were called to a local grocery store for a possible theft.

Garris was approached outside the store. New Rochelle Police say after a struggle, Garris resisted arrest and reached for an officer’s gun, and that’s when he was shot by a Detective.

Garris’ father Raymond Fowler spoke out about the shooting Friday saying, “In the video, they are claiming he went for the officer’s weapon, that’s a lie and they know it.”

The case is now under investigation by the New York Attorney General, New York State Police, and the Westchester County District Attorney’s Office.

In a joint statement, New Rochelle Mayor Noam Bramson and Police Commissioner Robert Gazzola said, “We are fully committed to a transparent, thorough investigation, and will continue to work diligently with outside agencies in their independent review.”