NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. (PIX11) — The family of Jerrell Garris led a march through New Rochelle to the city’s police headquarters Friday evening, voicing their ongoing outrage after the 37-year-old was fatally shot by a police officer earlier this month.

“As a community, we can’t accept it,” said local NAACP President Aisha Cook. “We need to be out here, we need to be in force and we need to make sure that everybody knows that we do not stand for it, it’s not ok.

New Rochelle officers were called to a local grocery store on July 3rd for a possible theft.

Garris’ family tells PIX11 News, Garris ate fruit in the store and left without paying.

Police body cam video shows after officers approached Garris the situation quickly escalated.

According to New Rochelle Police, Garris was shot once after he reached for an officer’s gun.

“With the body cam footage, they edited the footage that they gave out and all the footage ends before he gets shot,” city resident A. J. Woodson said. Woodson still has questions about the shooting.

The office of New York Attorney General Letitia James is now investigating the fatal shooting of Garris.