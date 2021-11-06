Families of missing women of color announce new app at NYC vigil

Rose Cobo and other parents of missing women and children of color hold a vigil by City Hall in Lower Manhattan on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. (Ken Evseroff for PIX11 News)

MANHATTAN — In an effort to take the search for missing children into their own hands, a group of New York parents are building a new mobile app.

Facing a lack of interest from the media, and what they see as a lack of continued action by law enforcement in their adult children’s cases, the parents of the missing say their app, 911missing.org, will give families a special tool in the search for their loved ones.

“We are developing an app for smartphones,” Rose Cobo, mother of a missing daughter, said at a Manhattan vigil Saturday evening. “That thing that everyone has connected to them is going to be our power now.”

Cobo’s daughter, Chelsea Cobo, was last seen five years ago. Cobo said she and other parents of missing children of color have become more and more frustrated by the seemingly preferential treatment missing white children’s cases receive in society.

That was key motivator for Cobo and other parents to start creating their app.

“Missing people, let’s face it, the statistics are out of control,” Cobo said in front of a crowd of other parents of missing kids outside New York City Hall. “I understand the pain. We all understand the pain.”

When it’s finished, Cobo and the other parents hope 911missing.org will be a game changer when it comes to locating missing people in the United States.

The app is still in its production and development phase, and is still accepting donations at 911missing.org

PIX11’s Mary Murphy streamed live on Facebook from the vigil: