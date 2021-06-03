Families impacted by gun violence say enough is enough

Bronx families impacted by gun violence spoke up Wednesday as it continues to be a major issue in New York City.

“We are sick and tired of this, it’s driving us crazy,” one parent said at an event in the Bronx.

Gun violence is on the rise, with the most shootings in the city taking place this year in the city’s 44th Police Precinct in the Bronx: 35 people have been shot in 27 shootings. Five people were killed.

“I am absolutely convinced that we will turn this around, I have faith in the NYPD,” said Mayor Bill de Blasio.

But community leaders say the NYPD can’t do it along — so they’re stepping up.