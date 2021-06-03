Families impacted by gun violence say enough is enough

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Bronx families impacted by gun violence spoke up Wednesday as it continues to be a major issue in New York City.

“We are sick and tired of this, it’s driving us crazy,” one parent said at an event in the Bronx.

Gun violence is on the rise, with the most shootings in the city taking place this year in the city’s 44th Police Precinct in the Bronx: 35 people have been shot in 27 shootings. Five people were killed.

“I am absolutely convinced that we will turn this around, I have faith in the NYPD,” said Mayor Bill de Blasio.

But community leaders say the NYPD can’t do it along — so they’re stepping up.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Bronx Videos

Families impacted by gun violence demand action

Bronx steps covered in trash: Monica makes it happen

Rain washes out holiday beach plans in NYC

Some New Yorkers still braving the weather to hit the beach

Bronx students participate in special lesson from quartet

Bronx mother and daughter side-by-side fighting hunger in NYC

More Bronx

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

@PIX11News on Twitter