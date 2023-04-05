NEW YORK (PIX11) – State and local authorities across New York are investigating a rise in false calls against schools.

These false calls are known as “swatting,” a tactic used to get authorities, particularly a SWAT team, to respond to an address. At least 50 school districts throughout the state have recently received these calls, which prompted The New York State Police to take to their official Twitter account.

“The State Police is aware of swatting incidents that have occurred across the state, in which a caller states that there is an active shooter in a school. All of the reports are unfounded. We are working alongside our federal and local partners to investigate the threats,” NYSP said.

The rise of these fake accounts comes after an active shooter in Nashville killed six, before they were shot down by police.

“We need to identify the perpetrators, hold them accountable and restore the sense of safety and security our children deserve,” said Gov. Kathy Hochul in a statement.

The governor directed the New York State Police to investigate these threats and work closely with all levels of law enforcement. There have been no recent active shooters in any school in the state of New York.

This story comprises reporting from The Associated Press.