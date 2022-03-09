BAY RIDGE, Brooklyn (PIX11) — The parents of slain NYPD Detective Wenjian Liu were honored by the American New York Chinese Association Wednesday night, which sought to project strength and community partnership with police, amid a large wave of anti-Asian attacks.

“Thank you very much for recognizing my son,” a choked up Wentang Liu, the officer’s father, said in his native Chinese, remembering his only child.

Wenjian Liu was just 32 years old and married three months when he was fatally shot with his partner, Rafael Ramos, in their Brooklyn patrol car on Dec. 20, 2014. The killer was a crazed gunman who took a bus from Baltimore and said he wanted to “put wings on cops.”

In the years since, Liu’s widow, Pei Xia, gave birth to his daughter, Angelina, through artificial insemination in 2017. The little girl, who will turn 5 in July, was present at the dinner, dressed in a lace dress and pink stole.

Her grandfather thanked the NYPD and Chinese community for their continued love and support.

Wenjian Liu’s mother, Xiuyan Li, accepted the crystal award, as the family posed with NYPD First Deputy Commissioner Edward Caban, Chief of Department, Kenneth Corey and Paul DiGiacamo, president of the Detective’s Endowment Association.

NYPD Assistant Chief Michael Kemper of Brooklyn South was also honored.

The event was mostly celebratory, as partygoers acknowledged the “Year of the Tiger,” with dancers dressed as a Chinese tiger and dragon.

At one point, the NYPD officials held up heads of lettuce, which are considered good luck. Acostumed tiger and dragon shredded the lettuce and converted it into green confetti, showering it on the honored guests, hoping to bring good fortune to the police officials.

Assembly Member Rodneyse Bichotte, who is also chair of the Brooklyn Democratic Party, did make reference to what she called a 341% increase in anti-Asian hate crimes.

“We are with you and we won’t stand for this,” Bichotte told the Chinese-Americans at the event, many of them small-business owners.

“This Lunar New Year is our fresh start,” Bichotte added.