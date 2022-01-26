Fallen NYPD officer Wilbert Mora saves 5 lives with organ donation

NYPD officer Wilbert Mora, left, and the gun, right, used in a Harlem shooting that left him critically injured, according to police. (Credit: NYPD)

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Fallen NYPD officer Wilbert Mora continued to save lives even after his death, donating his organs to save others both in and outside of New York.

Leonard Achan, president and CEO of LiveOnNY, said Mora donated his heart, liver, kidneys and pancreas to five people who desperately needed them. Achan said three New York residents and two people from other states received the life-saving transplants from the officer.

“We are humbled and honored to be the steward of these gifts on behalf of Officer Mora and his family so others may live on,” Achan said in a statement.

Mora, 27, was taken off life support at a Manhattan hospital four days after a gunman shot him and Officer Jason Rivera, 22, as they responded to a domestic disturbance call. Rivera died the day of the incident.

Even after it was clear Mora wouldn’t survive the shooting, he was kept on life support and moved to NYU Langone so his organs could be donated in accordance with his and his family’s wishes. Achan said Mora’s family “knew their brave and dedicated son would want to continue to save lives, even in death.”

“Wilbert is 3 times a hero. For choosing a life of service. For sacrificing his life to protect others. For giving life even in death through organ donation. Our heads are bowed & our hearts are heavy,” NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell said Tuesday.