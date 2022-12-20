NEW YORK (PIX11) — Brooklyn firefighter William Moon, who suffered a fatal head injury, saved five lives though an organ donation.

Three of the recipients are patients in New York, according to LiveOnNY, a nonprofit that works on organ donation. Moon’s heart, liver, lungs and kidneys were donated.

“Firefighter Moon was a hero in life and is now a hero in death who will live on through the gracious gifts of organ donation,” nonprofit President and CEO Leonard Achan said. “LiveOnNY is humbled and honored to be the steward of these precious gifts. We extend our deepest condolences to the Moon family. Our thoughts and prayers remain with them during this difficult time.”

Moon fell 20 feet inside his firehouse while preparing for a training exercise on Dec. 12. Doctors determined Friday morning that Moon would not survive his injuries. His family made the decision to have Moon’s organs donated. He is the 1,159th member of the FDNY to die in the line of duty, officials said.

His wake will be at East Islip’s Chapey Funeral Home on Dec. 28 from p.m. to 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. The funeral will be at Bay Shore’s St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church on Dec. 29 at 11 a.m.