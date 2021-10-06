Fall for NYC: Parks Department shares where to see fall foliage

NEW YORK — New York is about to become a kaleidoscope of colors thanks to Mother Nature.

The start of the fall foliage season is upon us, and you don’t have to go far to see it.

The NYC Parks Department is inviting everyone to #FallforNYC where people can capture their fall moments in parks on Instagram and Twitter using the hashtag #FallforNYC.

Ranger Sergeant Nadilyn Beato spoke with PIX11 News to share more about the events and what people can expect.

Schedule of Events:

Fall Foliage Bike Tour – Brookfield Park, Staten Island

Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021 | 10 a.m. – Noon

Bike with the Urban Park Rangers from Brookfield Park into Latourette Park and take in the stunning views of autumn. Meet at the parking lot at Brookfield Avenue and Arthur Kill Road. Registration is required here.

Fall Foliage Hike – Fort Greene Park, Brooklyn

Saturday, October 16, 2021 | 1 p.m. – 2 p.m.

Discover the nature and history of Fort Greene Park on a colorful autumn hike with the Urban Park Rangers. We will take in the scenic views of autumn while learning how to identify some of the foliage. Meet at the Fort Greene Park Visitor Center.

Fall Foliage Walk – Highbridge Park, Manhattan

Saturday, October 23, 2021 | 10 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.

Mid to late October is the prime time for fall color in NYC, so don’t miss it! Come join urban naturalist Ken Chaya to observe the natural splendors of the autumn season. Meet at W 158th Street and Edgecombe Avenue.

Fall Foliage Hike – Highland Park, Queens

Sunday, October 24, 2021

11 a.m. – Noon

Learn why leaves change color in fall as we hike around one of the most picturesque fall foliage spots in Queens. Meet at the Vermont Place parking lot.

Halloween Discovery Hike & Craft – Van Cortlandt Park, Bronx

Sunday, Oct 31, 2021 | 1 p.m. – 2 p.m.

Join the Urban Park Rangers for a walk into the woods searching for spiders and other critters. Enjoy fall foliage and try your hand at your choice of nature arts & crafts. Best for kids. Meet at the Van Cortlandt Nature Center, West 246th Street and Broadway.