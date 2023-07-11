This weekend, FAD will partner with Driscoll’s “Berry Mobile” to provide New Yorkers with something cool and sweet. Free ice cream.

MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) – Governors Island will be the place to be Saturday and Sunday if you want to experience fashion, art, design, and free ice cream to cool off from the summer heat.

FAD Market, a curated fashion, art, and design marketplace, will return to King Ave for its monthly residency.

This weekend, FAD will partner with the Driscoll’s “Berry Mobile” to provide New Yorkers with something cool and sweet. The Driscoll’s Berry Mobile is also making stops in Boston and in Washington D.C. as part of its #SweetnessWorthSharing tour.

FAD markets occur the third weekend of every month from June to October 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.