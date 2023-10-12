NEW YORK (PIX11) – The former leader of Hamas, Khaled Meshaal, has called for Muslims all over the world to protest Friday in support of Palestinians as Hamas continues its war with Israel.

“[We must] head to the squares and streets of the Arab and Islamic world on Friday,” Meshaal said in a recorded statement sent to Reuters.

Some people on social media interpreted the statement not as a call to protest, but as a warning.

“The leader of Hamas just called for a Global Day of Jihad this Friday. Do not leave your homes that day unless there is an emergency. Avoid public transit. Avoid airplanes. Avoid public events,” said political commentator Joey Mannarino.

TV host Brother Rachid said Meshaal’s message will lead to violence.

The NYPD told police officers who are scheduled for duty on Friday to report in uniform, the department confirmed with PIX11 News on Thursday.

The Jewish Community Center released a statement about what it’s calling “General Mobilization Day,” saying while there aren’t any known threats against Jewish institutions in the U.S., it will remain on high alert.

“We have taken proactive steps that are both visible and not visible to community members out of an abundance of caution. This includes increasing the number of security guards (all of whom are former law enforcement officers) and liaising closely with our partners at NYPD,” the center said in the statement.

The war between Israel and Hamas is expected to escalate, according to the Associated Press. More than 2,500 people have been killed on both sides of the conflict, including at least 25 Americans.

The Committee of the Red Cross said it’s speaking with both Hamas and the Israeli government about freeing hostages believed to be held by Hamas in Gaza.

This story comprises reporting from The Associated Press.