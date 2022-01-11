Facing frigid temps: How NYC OEM works to keep residents safe, resources for Bronx deadly fire

NEW YORK — Some parts of New York are under a wind chill advisory, meaning frostbite could set in in about 30 minutes.

The city’s Office of Emergency Management (OEM) is making sure New Yorkers stay safe and protected amid cold temperatures.

First Deputy Commissioner Megan Pribram spoke with the PIX11 Morning News to discuss emergency preparedness tips.

Pribram said OEM remains active 24 hours, seven days a week year round, and they are in constant communication with the National Weather Service, weather vendors and city partners to make sure the city is prepared for weather events.

For anyone without heat, Pribram encouraged people to contact their building management first if they are having trouble. They can also contact 311.

The city currently does not open warming centers as Pribram said they want people to stay inside and not have to travel.

Bronx deadly fire

A devastating Bronx apartment fire on Sunday left 17 dead and dozens of residents displaced amid cold temperatures.

According to Pribram, Monroe College has opened as a resource center for those impacted by the blaze.

If people can’t return to their homes, Pribram said hotels are being provided, adding that they are working closely with agencies on scene.