An accident on the GWB caused massive delays for commuters (Credit: PIX11 News))

NEW YORK (PIX11) — An accident on the George Washington Bridge caused extensive delays for commuters early Wednesday morning.

Drivers can expect up to a one-hour delay entering Manhattan due to an accident on the upper levels of the bridge. During the peak of rush hour, delays were as long as three hours. Cars and buses are to use the lower levels.

AIR11 was over the scene depicting a white car hanging off the side of the bridge. There were no significant injuries due to the crash, according to the NYPD.

All other Hudson River crossings are moving without delays.