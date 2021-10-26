Experts, church give parents advice on talking to their kids about suicide

Top pediatricians in the U.S. are calling the mental health of children and teens a national emergency — suicide is the second leading cause of death for kids 15 to 19 years old.

The Archdiocese of New York is sending out a warning to parents and offering help to guide their family through a mental health crisis.

First, Cardinal Timothy Dolan reached out to all 7th through 12th graders in a video message to let them know they matter.

A letter home to families this week said “Lately there has been a disturbing rise in the number of teen suicides” and offered a webinar for parents to help them cope.

It is hosted by NYU psychology professor Dr. Pamela Morris. Pamela‘s daughter, Frankie, took her own life in 2019 — three weeks before her high school graduation. Now, Pamela is educating parents about warning signs, and how to have a tough conversation with your team that starts with the question: are you thinking about suicide?

Pamela said even if your child says no, you are opening the door to be a safe person to talk to.

The archdiocese added that even if you don’t think your child is at risk for suicide, your child might not appear to be outwardly struggling, because they may often go turn to their friends first.

According to the CDC, one in five students have considered attempting suicide, and one in 10 students have attempted suicide across the nation.

If you or someone you know may be considering suicide or self-harm, or are suffering from suicidal thoughts, PIX11 has resources here: pix11.com/suicideprevention

For more from the Archdiocese of New York on suicide prevention, click here.