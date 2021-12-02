Expert shares where in NYC you can find deals on affordable housing with rents on the rise

NEW YORK — Finding affordable housing in New York is getting more difficult with rents on the rise.

In New York City, Long Island’s Nassau County and New Jersey’s Newark, average rent rose 31 percent year-over-year, TheRealDeal reported. Those three markets, as well as New Brunswick, New Jersey, average the highest rent in the nation at $3,665.

StreetEasy economist Nany Wu shared some tips for renters.

With people moving back to New York, rental inventory is down, Wu said. Citywide, there are 59 percent fewer rentals available than there were one year ago.

Rents in Manhattan and Brooklyn are still shy of where they where before the pandemic, but there have been “rapid increases in prices,” Wu said.

Renters can find some great deals on the Upper East Side and in Astoria right now, she said.