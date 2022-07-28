MANHATTAN (PIX11) — The American Museum of Natural History is on a mission to raise awareness about the important role insects play in preserving our planet.

Just last week, the Monarch butterfly was added to the list of endangered insects. Those interested have plenty of time to check out the exhibition. Museum officials say there’s no set end date.

This is just the beginning. Come winter 2023, the museum is set to open an entire building dedicated to insects.

Meteorologist Stacy-Ann Gooden has more on a new exhibition aimed at shedding light on the issue, and what we can do to help. She shares details in the video above.