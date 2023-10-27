BRONX, NY (PIX11) — The dean of students at Westchester Square Academy in the Bronx is accused of slamming a 15-year-old boy to the ground during a fight at the school, according to the NYPD.

Michael Toro was arrested Thursday and charged with assault, police said.

The teenager, Marley Harris, went to NYC Health + Hospitals/Jacobi due to pain in his head, according to authorities. He told PIX11 News that doctors stated he may have likely suffered a concussion.

“He picks me up and slams me to the ground. It took at least three people to get him off of me,” Harris recalled. It happened last Friday after a lunchroom food fight over a burrito, which led to a fistfight in the hallway.

“Him being an adult he did not care about my safety as a kid or student. I would not want to see him again he said he’d do it again if he had to,” Harris said.

The teen was sent home from school and served a five-day suspension.

“The principal said they collided. There was no collision, it was a takedown where he scooped and slammed him down,” Jamar Harris, the boy’s father said.

Mr. Harris had several conversations with the dean and principal. He was still skeptical and demanded to see the security video.

“Staff members aren’t as honest as they should be, so I took it upon myself to draw my own conclusions,” Harris said.

After his son’s hospital visit, the family decided to press charges.

Toro was arrested Thursday for misdemeanor assault and given a court summons for a Nov. appearance.

A Department of Education spokesperson stated, “this employee has been reassigned away from the school and students pending the outcome of the arrest and if convicted, we will pursue termination.”

Toro is also a Lehman Lions football coach and has been sidelined from the team too, according to players and a coach.

Toro has not responded to PIX11 News email for comment. It is unknown whether he had hired an attorney.