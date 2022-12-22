NEW YORK (PIX11) — PIX11 News sat down for an exclusive, one-on-one interview with NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell as she wraps up a very busy year and takes a fresh look at what’s ahead for the New Year.

Being the top cop of the NYPD is no cake walk. On her first day as police commissioner, one of her officers, off duty at the time, was grazed in the head by a bullet.

“The mayor and I at a hospital, at the bedside of one of our officers who just finished working his overnight tour on the New Year’s Eve detail and he was trying to get some sleep in his car before he began his next tour and he was shot in the head with a bullet that was fired from not that far away,” Sewell recalled.

The department announced an arrest in the case of that officer, but they are still investigating an incident from Wednesday morning when an officer responded to a domestic violence call and was shot in the foot.

As 2022 winds down, Sewell said she faced her first year the only way she knows how: head on.

“We knew coming to this year we would have some challenges,” Sewell said.” We knew there would probably be some crime spikes because of the last two years of illness, tragedy and uncertainty.”

PIX11 spent the day with Sewell, looking back on her leadership of the largest police department in the country and her plans for the future.

“We are stepping forward into the new year with a number of different strategies,” Sewell said.

Some of those strategies include adding more technology. She said they’re going to transform policing.

“We are constantly evolving in this police department,” Sewell said.

As violent as things may appear, under the leadership of the history-making first Black woman at the helm of the department, the city has seen a major dent in overall crime.

PIX11 News will share part two of this interview on Friday.