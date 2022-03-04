NEW YORK (PIX11) — MTA bus driver Cathy Davis-Baker said she’s in complete shock, and find it hard to trust anyone, after one of her co-workers found something disturbing inside of a bus depot bathroom.

The discovery? A spy-like hidden camera behind a toilet at the Grand Avenue bus depot in Maspeth.

“We’re supposed to use the restroom in comfort and not be invaded,” she told PIX11 News’ Nicole Johnson in an exclusive interview.

A criminal investigation is now underway to get to the bottom of the invasion of privacy. Right now, police are working to figure out who rigged the camera — and what exactly was recorded.

It’s something that Davis-Baker, a 15-year veteran of the MTA, said she never expected to happen. Now, she’s questioning if she was captured on camera; it’s making it hard for her and her coworkers to trust anything around them.

“We don’t feel safe,” Davis-Baker said. “Every time we go to the restroom, we have to look around. This is supposed to be our safe zone.”

PIX11 News reached out to both the MTA and Transit Workers Union, but neither have responded.