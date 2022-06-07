NEW YORK (PIX11) — A well-known NYPD chief is settling into his new role as chief of patrol.

After more than three decades wearing the uniform, Jeffrey Maddrey has risen through the ranks in the police department. He’s now in charge of all 77 precincts throughout the five boroughs, including more than 20,000 uniformed officers.

Maddrey said he’s ready for the challenge. The next big issue to overcome is the summer surge in violence. His plan includes staying visible.

He was appointed to the role in late Mary. Before the promotion, Maddrey had served in eight precincts and been the commanding officer of Patrol Borough Brooklyn North, the Chief of Community Affairs and the Chief of the Housing Bureau.

“ Chief Maddrey is one of the best-known leaders in the NYPD and he has managed to blend his talents as an effective crime-fighter with his deep passion for community policing in a way that has touched so many police officers and citizens,” NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell said.

PIX11’s Nicole Johnson has more from Maddrey in a one-on-one interview in the video above.