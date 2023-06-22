NEW YORK (PIX11) — New York City will get $25 million to create public safe storage and charging locations for e-bikes at public housing developments.

The funding comes just two days after a devastating fire on the Lower East Side caused by e-bike batteries claimed the lives of four people. There have been at least 108 e-bike fires this year, claiming 13 lives, according to the FDNY.

“There’s been terrible, terrible family tragedies,” said New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, who pushed for the funding.

Gillibrand spoke exclusively with PIX11 News on Thursday, minutes after she got word of the funding.

“We want these charging stations to be safe and outside of people’s homes,” she said. “It’ll make a difference.”

The build-out will include 173 electric micro-mobility charging and storage stations at 53 outdoor New York City Housing Authority sites.

“We thought having these charging stations at NYCHA, it would reach the most at-risk, in-need people, who are perhaps using these re-engineered batters that are most dangerous,” Gillibrand said.

PIX11 spoke with professional e-bike technician Edgardo Collazo at the Lower East Side fire scene about the best storage and charging practices for e-bikes and their batteries.

“Anything you’re charging should not be on a bike,” Collazo explained. “It should be on a proper staging unit where each one has its own fire suppression line on its own rack.”

But Collazo said that setup is generally too expensive for most delivery workers, a problem public charging stations should solve.

“A little bit of investment will cause a lot more safer places to live and a lot more safer places for guys to come and charge up their batteries,” Collazo said.

A number of New York’s federal lawmakers, including Gillibrand, are also pushing to stop the flow of cheap and dangerous uncertified e-bike batteries out of China.

The senator said there is good bipartisan support for that regulation, which should move through Congress.