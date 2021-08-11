Excessive heat warning for the tri-state area: more on what that means, and how to overcome it

NEW YORK — Most of the tri-state region was under an excessive heat warning on Wednesday and the National Weather Service warned people in the area to take it very seriously.

The warning was set to continue Thursday and a further one was expected Friday as a potential heat wave continued.

The average high in Downtown Brooklyn on this date is 84, but it was already 86 degrees before 11 a.m. on Wednesday. Through the day, it just got hotter.

The city’s emergency management commissioner, John Scrivani, advised people to do all that they can to stay cool.

“To be in AC is the safest way to go today,” he said, referring to air conditioning, in a PIX11 Morning News interview.

But he actually advised against setting the air conditioning too high, warning of blackouts and brownouts that can strain the region’s electric grid.

“Put that AC on a low setting,” he advised.

The city also has a network of dozens of cooling centers, in libraries, senior centers, community centers, and other public facilities citywide.

A full service location tool for New York City cooling centers is here.