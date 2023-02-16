THE BRONX (PIX11) — A former high school dean allegedly killed a man and spent years controlling the drug trade in a section of the Bronx as a gang leader, authorities said Thursday.

Israel Garcia, 32, allegedly led the Get Money Gunnaz set of the Young Gunnaz street gang, US Attorney Damian Williams said. He’s been charged with murder in aid of racketeering in connection with the 2010 death of Alfonso “Joey” McClinton.

“As a former high school dean, Israel Garcia was trusted with guiding children towards a bright future, but we allege that Garcia himself was participating in the drug trafficking activity that a high school dean should be protecting his students from,” Williams said. “In addition, as alleged, the defendant shot and murdered Alfonso McClinton as part of the defendant’s gang membership and drug dealing.”

Authorities have also arrested and prosecuted alleged GMG YGz member Joseph “Juice” Johnson in connection with McClinton’s death. Video, ballistics and witness accounts showed two shooters were involved.

Garcia, along with 12 others, was previously charged in July of 2021 with engaging in a conspiracy to distribute narcotics and with possessing firearms, officials said.

If convicted, Garcia faces a maximum sentence of death or life in prison, authorities said.